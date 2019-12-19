It’s National Regifting Day!

(CNN) — Thursday, December 19th is National Regifting Day!

It’s always celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas. The truth is… Not every gift is a success, which leads to the practice of re-gifting.

There are some general rules for re-gifting:

Make sure the present is unused and in its original packaging.

Don’t regift if the item is handmade or personalized, or if the gift has a special meaning for the original giver.

And remember — only regift if you think the receiver would enjoy the present.

Otherwise… Go for it! After all, one person’s trash might be another person’s treasure!