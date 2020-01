JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 20-year-old woman wanted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office turned herself in to local authorities.

Heavenly Faith Harris, of, Iowa, turned herself in to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at about 10:30 p.m.

She was wanted on an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse battery, authorities said.

Harris is being held in the parish jail awaiting transfer to Calcasieu.