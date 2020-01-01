Impaired driver crashes into Louisiana State Police building

State Troopers are looking into an accident where an impaired driver crashed into the State Police Building earlier this morning in Alexandria.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

50-year-old Felicia Payne left the roadway and struck the outside wall of the building.

The impact caused significant damage to the exterior wall and interior offices.

Troopers placed Payne under arrest after she submitted to a breath alcohol test registering over the legal limit.

No injuries occurred in the incident.