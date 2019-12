Lafayette Police said a male body found deceased in a park appears to have been the victim of an accidental overdose.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and no positive identification has been made as to the deceased’s identity, according to police.

It happened last Monday, December 9, in 100 block of Davis Street at F E ‘Pa’ Davis Park.

Investigators said the body, which was only identified as a white male in his 20s, was discovered around 9 a.m.