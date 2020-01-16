Iberia Parish man sentenced to 40 years for cruelty to a baby

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after attacking a 14-month-old child.

Orien Ambrose Landry, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in the 16th Judicial District Court on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile on Oct. 15, 2019.

On Nov. 4, 2015, Landry was taking care of the child when it sustained massive brain, skull and eye injuries requiring an emergency air-lift to a local hospital and immediate brain surgery.

A press release from District Attorney Bo Duhe’s office said that multiple medical experts showed that the injuries were not accidental. They resulted in “systemic, life-altering, and permanent damage.”

Judge Vincent Borne imposed the maximum sentence upon Landry and “found that the crime was among the worst type offenses committed by one of the worst offenders.”

Because this conviction was Landry’s third felony crime of violence, he will not be eligible for good time or parole.