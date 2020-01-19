HUD awards more than $3.7 million for homeless assistance in northwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $3,777,101 in grants to Shreveport/Bossier/Northwest Louisiana agencies that provide assistance to the homeless.

The grants are part of a $50,763,628 grant awarded to Louisiana, from $2.2 billion awarded nationally under HUD’s Continuum of Care grants to provide critically needed support to approximately 6,593 local programs that serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

In announcing the grants, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said, “A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency. The grants awarded help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

This is the first of two announcements of Continuum of Care awards. View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding.

HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports programs that assist those living in places not meant for habitation; those located in sheltering programs, or those at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

In 2019, most of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness but significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent.