House clears U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, La. Congressmen call it a win

WASHINGTON D.C., (KLFY/CBS) — The House of Representatives passed the revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Thursday, handing President Trump a major legislative victory in the wake of the lower chamber’s historic vote to impeach him.

The lower chamber approved the deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or the USMCA, with a bipartisan 385 to 41 vote.

Passage of the trade pact, a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), is a top legislative priority for Mr. Trump and comes just a day after the House approved two articles of impeachment against him in a pair of party-line votes. The president accused House Democrats of holding up passage of the agreement as they pursued their impeachment inquiry, launched in September.

Several of Louisiana’s congressional delegation expressed their praise as the bill’s passing and condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding the bill back.

District 5 Rep. Ralph Abraham said Pelosi held the bill “hostage” while the impeachment case against President Trump held sway over the House.

“This is yet another example of her abuse of power and I continue to call for her removal as Speaker of the House,” Abraham said via press release. “The loss of income for our nation’s and state’s businesses over the past year is nothing short of legislative malpractice on her part.”

District 7 Rep. Clay Higgins (R, LA-07) said via press release: “Democrats waited until USMCA could be used in a political manner to offset their one-sided, weaponized impeachment. Had we passed the USMCA months ago, we could have been looking at thousands of new jobs and billions in economic prosperity for the third and fourth quarter of 2019. Instead, that was denied to the American people. While I’m glad USMCA has finally passed the House, I’m disappointed it’s under these circumstances.”

District 4 Rep. Mike Johnson said the new deal puts America first.

“While I’m disappointed Democrats needlessly held it up for more than a year, I’m proud to have helped get the USMCA across the finish line so it can finally bring more jobs, higher wages and greater opportunities to hardworking Louisianians,” said Johnson via press release.