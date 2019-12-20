HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Local teen tunes lights on house to Christmas beats

MONROE, LA (12/19/19)– A freshman at Ouachita Christian School has been getting his family in the holiday season for months. Now their house is the brightest in the neighborhood as he put on a light show like no other. It’s an engineer’s dream light show. Every light is in sync and its all thanks to programming, 3D printing, wifi, and lights that communicate with each other.

Not only is that the sound of Christmas, but the sound of six months of hard work. If that’s not impressive enough, all the light sequences were made by 15-year-old Kyler Thomas.

“Well my dad wanted me to get into programming and I was like no. He downloaded something on my computer and I tried it and I was like “oh this is actually kind of cool”. I just put the music to lights. I didn’t think it was that good, but apparently it was,” said Thomas.

While it looks cool from far away, everything is very technical as you get a closer look. The 4,799 lights were programmed to dance along with songs, hitting every beat perfectly.

“Just kind of put little pieces into sections like 5 or 10 seconds and then I set it to do certain effect. Then we just put it on the house,” said Thomas.

The light show lasts an hour and a half with 37 different songs. When it comes to what kind of music, you can expect…”Everything from Christmas to Snoop Dogg,” said Thomas.

This is the first year the Thomas family has put up lights and they decided to go big or go home. Each one of the lights is like a small computer and they all communicate with each other.

“We’ve been building the lights since June but to get the stuff to work, it was about a song a day,” said Thomas.

In addition to the cool lights, the snowflakes on the house were 3D printed. When it comes to the community, Kyler says they can see up to 50 cars a night watching their musical work of art.

If you haven’t seen them yet, it’s okay. The lights are on every night from 6 to 10 p.M. In the Egret Landing Subdivision in Monroe.