Guillory appoints Wingerter as Chief Administrative Officer of LCG

As of 9:00 this morning (Wednesday), Beth Guidry is no longer with Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration.

Guillory appointed Cydra Wingerter permanent Chief Administrative Officer.

Guillory states that given this is a personnel matter, he does not wish to go into details of Guidry’s departure at this time, “I named Beth as my CAO because of her strong leadership skills and her extensive background in economic development. Those traits will carry her far in her next endeavor,” he commented.

On the appointment of Wingerter, Guillory shared, “During the transition, and since taking office, Cydra has earned my trust and respect. I am confident she will fulfill her duties in this pivotal role with excellence and distinction. I’m committed to ensuring we have the right leaders in the right positions in Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Cydra is the right choice to serve our people as CAO.”