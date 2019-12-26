Graphic: Monroe man arrested at Walmart accused of disturbing the peace, spitting on officers, death threats

WARNING!! Graphic details and offensive content

MONROE, La. – (12/24/19) Authorities say a Monroe man is facing several charges after he was accused of causing a disturbance at Walmart on Louisville Avenue.

The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested Lee Fountain, 60, after officers responded to a public disturbance call on Friday (12/20).

Officers say Fountain was cursing and causing a disturbance in the parking lot when they arrived on scene. Officials say the manager told them Fountain was walking up to customers and bothering them. The manager allegedly told Fountain to leave and then fountain started yelling at the manager and reaching in his pocket for something claiming “I’m going to kill you in front of everyone. I’m going to kill you.”

Fountain allegedly told the police officers “They won’t give me my dirty clothes! I am racist, I hate white people! Do you know what racist is?”

Officers say when they read Fountain his Miranda Rights, he yelled “I know my rights!” When asked to identify himself, Fountain allegedly yelled at the officers “Suck my ****!” and allegedly told the assisting officer that he wanted to have sex with him.

The arrest report states Fountain was then handcuffed and transported to OCC. The report states on the way to OCC, Fountain repeatedly spit on the windows of the cruiser and threatened to spit on the officer who had to stop the car and get out to avoid being spit on.

Officials say Fountain was identified by other officers at OCC.

Lee Fountain has been booked into OCC on counts of disturbing the peace, simple assault, remaining on premises after being forbidden, simple assault of a police officer, and resisting an officer.