Grambling reaches early admission agreement with new medical school in Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has reached an early admissions agreement with an osteopathic medical school that’s starting up classes in July at a private campus on the grounds of another public university.

Medical school dean Dr. Ray Morrison says the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is working toward similar agreements with other schools.

Grambling’s agreement allows admission for five Grambling sophomores a year to the private college at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Morrison expects to have about 150 students in the first class to report to Monroe.

The college also has campuses in Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina.