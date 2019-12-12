Former NFL player charged in 2013 slaying in Louisiana

A one-time NFL player is charged with murder in a 2013 slaying in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Police say 31-year-old Devin Holland was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Timothy Pena during an apparent drug deal six years ago. Booking records show DNA evidence linked Holland to the truck where Pena was found dead.

Another man was charged in the killing earlier this month.

The Advocate reports that Holland played football for McNeese State and Tulane University before signing a contract with Tampa Bay in 2011.

He also signed with the Washington Redskins before being released in 2013.