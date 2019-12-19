First day of $0.76 gas kicks off in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, LA (12/18/19) It’s the latest craze to hit the Twin Cities since the chicken sandwich. People lined up in front of the 76 Station in West Monroe to watch gas prices fall like the ball in Time Square on New Years Eve.

The goal in mind is to promote 4 new rebranded, but still family-owned, stations across the ArkLaMiss. Aside from West Monroe, the other locations are in Richwood, Monroe and Ruston. They’re selling regular unleaded gas for 76 cents a gallon.

“Ya, haven’t seen that price since before I was in high school, so it’s been a while” says Gail Skelton, one of the first 100 people in line.

The first one hundred were given tickets to keep order, anxiously awaiting paying prices that haven’t been seen in some time. People filled Wallace Dean Road, stretching as far as the eye can see. Police were needed for traffic control.

“The 76 team wanted to do a promotion for this station, kind of bring back nostalgia of the 76 era, I guess, but they brought it back and they want people to think back to when 76 cent gas was a thing” says Simran Emaus, Co-Owner of the 76 station in West Monroe.

Once folks were able to get in on the deal of the century, they hit a bit of a speed bump. Around 11:30, the gas station experienced an internet outage, which caused all of the pumps to go offline. This added about another 30 minute wait to the already long line. But around noon, the gas was flowing again.

“Everybody has technical difficulties and with software these days things crash” says Emaus.

Despite the minor inconvenience, folks were still happy to get in on the moment.

“I’m absolutely great and it’s going to be a great afternoon after all so thanks to 76 we really appreciate it” says Skelton.

Don’t worry, if you missed out on the gas today, there are still multiple opportunities to take advantage of it. 4399 U.S. 165 South, Richwood is on December 19th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Then 1800 Forsythe Avenue, Monroe is on December 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Lastly, 2113 Farmerville Highway in Ruston on December 22nd from1 p.m. to 4 p.m.