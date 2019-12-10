UPDATE: Search underway for juvenile escapee in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are trying to locate an escaped juvenile inmate in Jennings.

Agencies were initially called to the 200 block of Smith Street Tuesday on a tip that the 17-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside a home.

According Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the teen was not found and efforts are underway to locate him.

The teen was incarcerated on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, Ivey said.

State Police Troop D is assisting the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jennings Police Department at this time.

This is a developing story.