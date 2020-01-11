Gov. Edwards visit to NWLA canceled due to weather concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has canceled a visit planned for Saturday afternoon to survey storm damage in Bossier Parish caused by overnight storms that took three lives in Northwest Louisiana.

According to the governor’s office, the visit had to be canceled due to “unfavorable weather conditions.” They say the team from GOHSEP will continue to assist and coordinate with local leaders with damage assessments and plan for a visit from the Governor at a later date.

An elderly man died after a tree fell into a house in Oil City as storms rolled through Caddo Parish overnight.

An elderly couple was found dead early Saturday morning by South Bossier Fire firefighters near their demolished trailer home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157.

Edwards was also expected to tour the damage caused to Benton Middle School, where part of the roof was torn off the building.