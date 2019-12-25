Duson police recover stolen guns during traffic stop

Duson Police recovered two stolen guns, one from Lafayette and the other from St. Martinville.

It happened Tuesday night, Christmas Eve, when police stopped a vehicle for a burnt headlight.

A 223 caliber Bush Master Rifle and a Taurus .380 caliber handgun were located during the stop, according to police.

After the driver claimed that both guns were his, police say, they did a routine check and determined that both guns had been stolen.

Officers also recovered over 50 bullets for .223 caliber rifle.

Donivan Alexander of Lafayette was arrested and charged with 2 counts of possession of stolen firearms.

Police say the guns will be released to the rightful owners after prosecution, and an investigation continues into how Alexander received this stolen guns.

