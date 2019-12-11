Dial Dalfred: Cancel the Cottages

Along the quiet street of Bacque Crescent Drive, signs read “We do not want your Crescent Cottages in OUR neighborhood!” an issue residents thought they were done fighting after the planning commission denied the preliminary plat approval of the developers.

“Then the city-parish council or at least six members of the eight present voted to support what the developers wanted to do against the wishes of the neighbors, the commissions and I should mention our own city-parish representative”, Mark Pritchard, a 15 year resident of Fair Oaks Subdivision told us.



The neighborhood is in the district of councilwoman Liz Hebert; who voiced her opposition on behalf of her constituents.

Hebert said, “This neighborhood has had a lot of drainage issues especially along that coulee and they’re concerned that this will add to that.”



The developers plan to build 8 cottages along Bacquet Crescent Drive.

The proposal indicates parking spaces would be in front of the cottages, though not on the street, residents say it poses a hazard for the narrow road.

Colleen McDaniel is a 33 year resident of Fair Oaks Subdivision. She says they feel it’s “not safe for our children to play and people to walk and it’s not consistent with this neighborhood.”



Even with clear opposition from the majority of the residents in the subdivision, their city-parish representative, and denial from the planning commission, the council voted to allow the development to move forward.



“We’re pretty disappointed in that”, Pritchard said.

However, all those opposed to the new construction understand the developers are well within their rights and the Unified Development Code with the plan as is. And now Councilwoman Hebert hopes to create legislation to protect neighborhoods like Fair Oaks from going through a similar situation.

“I’m working to do anything I can to be able to close any loopholes.”

We spoke to a representative of the council who listed a couple reasons for voting yes and approving the cottages: the first, the property used to be the site of a nursing home where there was far more traffic than what’s expected for eight single-family homes. The second reason was simply because the developers aren’t breaking laws or city codes.