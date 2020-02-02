Crime Stoppers: St. Martin Parish shooting investigation

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying suspects wanted for a shooting in the Cecilia area.

On Tuesday May 21, 2019 at approximately 1:13 am., Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of George Dupuis rd.

Once Deputies arrived it was learned that one victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot in the front yard of his residence.

Deputies believe that the suspect or suspects were driving a white SUV. If you have any information on this crime, or remember seeing anything suspicious around this time, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a $1,000.00 cash reward.