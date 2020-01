Lake Charles, La (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies need the public’s help in identifying a man, they say, is involved in a theft.

According to deputies, on Sunday (January 5th) an unknown man broke into a gaming machine at Sam’s Cove in Westlake.

They say he gained access to the cash box located inside, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect shown is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.