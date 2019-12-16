Coroner identifies man killed in Southeast Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in an afternoon shooting at the Town Oaks Apartment complex.

Demarco Green, 24, of the 2600 block of Meadow Street, was shot in the chest around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Youree Drive. He was transported to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 3:12 p.m.

Green was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner.