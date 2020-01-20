Comeaux High shooting victim’s friends, family rally around him as he fights for life

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette teenager is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning. Now his friends are rallying around him.

“Tanner castille: “I didn’t believe it. To happen to somebody like Matt, and just how close he was to everybody,” said friend Tanner Castille. “You would have never thought that could happen to one of your best friends.”

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Carter is an uncle, a brother, a star athlete, and a friend.

“Matthew was the most generous, kind, sweet person I ever met,” said Castille. “I could be walking in the hall, and I just look down, and he’ll just come up to me and make me have a better day. He would do that to anybody, even if he didn’t know you.”

When Carter’s friends found out he had been shot during an armed early Saturday morning, they rushed to the hospital to be by his side.

They say he can’t speak yet, but he can hear.

“He can still hear us, so I got to play him some of my new songs, and his heart monitor just spiked up,” said Castille.

Matthew Carter and his friends used to go to a park near Comeaux High School after school to hang out.

They’re now praying for carter’s recovery, hoping they’ll be able to make more memories here with their best friend.

“We still love him and we’re never going to stop loving him, regardless of what happens or anything,” said Castille. “It’s just crazy to see this happen.”

Two juveniles, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery and shooting of Matthew Carter.