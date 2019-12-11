Church Point Police need help identifying theft suspect

The Church Point Police Department took to Facebook to request the public’s help in identifying a man, they say, was involved in a theft at a local store.

Theft December 06 2019 The Church Point Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in identifying the below individual. The suspect committed a theft at a local merchand on December 06 2019. Plese contact the Church Point Police Department if you recognize this person. All thefts in this Town will be aggressivly worked no matter how large or small the theft is. We want to thank everyone in advance for thier assistance. 337 684-5455 Posted by Church Point Police Department on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

If you recognize him, or have any information, you can contact CPPD at 337-684-5455.