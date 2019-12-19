Caroline & Company has busy holiday season before big move in 2020

Local businesses are in the middle of their busy season with the holiday right around the corner. One of the busiest local shops in Lafayette is Caroline and Company who is also preparing for a big move in 2020.

PKG

Standing in the Arnoldo Blvd. location, owner Charlotte Crayer says, “Caroline and Company has been here for 22 years, we started here on the Boulevard and over the last 22 years we have expanded into four different storefronts and we have just kind of outgrown our space here on the Boulevard.“

She’s grown from the first store at the Boulevard to over 10,000 square of the store between the four locations with an army of elves. “We probably have about 20 to 30 of us that cycle through every day,” says employee Kaylie Collin, “From the moment we open till past closing we are non stop.”

Following the busy holiday season, the store will be pack upped as they move to the soon to be former Paul Michael building on Kaliste Saloom Road. “We have changed our product, and expanded into so many areas so we are really excited to be in the new store where we can really expand,” says Cryer.

The New location is 35,000 square feet, which Cryer says they will easily fill. When asked what her secret is after 20+ years in business she says,” I’ve learned along the way and have had a lot of support from great customers, and family and friends. I just evolved through the years I guess.”

Construction on the Paul Michael Company building is said to begin February 1 of 2020. Caroline and Company hopes to move in the building by April 1.



