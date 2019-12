LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette grand jury indicted a 52-year-old Carencro man on multiple aggravated rape charges involving victims under 13.

Steven Broussard is accused of assaulting child victims between 2001 and 2017, according to court documents.

Broussard remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on four counts of aggravated rape, one count of aggravated crimes against nature and one count of aggravated incest.

His bond is set at $1.25 million.