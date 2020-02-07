Caddo DA to charge teen as adult in carjacking of SUV at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is looking to upgrade charges against a 16-year-old accused of taking an SUV at gunpoint on the campus of Centenary College late Sunday night and led police on a high-speed chase the next day.

The upgraded charge would mean the teen would be charged as an adult.

Cadon Lafitte, 16, and a 13-year-old boy were charged with carjacking, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal possession of a gun on Monday after a high-speed chase in the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe ended with the teens crashing into a Shreveport fire station.

Caddo Juvenile Court Judge Paul Young determined in a custody hearing Wednesday that there was probable cause for a lesser charge of unauthorized use of movable for both teens. Assistant District Attorney David Newell objected to the ruling and now Stewart says he plans to upgrade the charge to armed robbery against the 16-year-old anyway.

“Under the Louisiana Children’s Code, CHC 305, any defendant age 15 or older can be prosecuted in adult court for certain felonies, including armed robbery. So despite Judge Young’s ruling, DA Stewart plans to upgrade the charge to armed robbery, which as a crime of violence will enable the older defendants’ case to be taken out of juvenile court and for him to be charged as an adult in Caddo Parish District Court.”

The DA’s office says Shreveport Police officers Cpl. Casey Thompson and Cpl. Sabrina Dallas testified during Wednesday’s hearing. Thompson said that she was dispatched to the call late Sunday and spoke with the victim, who said his vehicle was taken at gunpoint. Officer Dallas testified that on the following afternoon, the stolen Tahoe was spotted and as officers approached the truck, the drivers sped off and led police on a chase.

A video was presented in court and it showed Lafitte pulling on door handles at Centenary with other teenagers. As the victim pulled in, one of the teens pulled a gun and the group approached the victim. After the victim ran off, one of the teenagers went back to the road and grabbed a bag, and they all got into the stolen truck.