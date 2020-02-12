Breaux Bridge mother arrested for negligent homicide after allegedly rolling over 4-month-old baby in her sleep

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge woman is facing charges of negligent homicide after allegedly rolling over her 4-month-old infant in her sleep.

Police say the child’s mother called 911 just after midnight on Sunday and said her child was not responding.

“When officers got there, they noticed that there was an infant that was laying on his face, not responding,” Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.

Chief Cantu said officers began CPR on the infant until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, it was too late.

“They haven’t gotten the results yet back, but they’re figuring the child did smother,” Chief Cantu told News 10.

The baby’s mother, Dominique Howard, 28, allegedly smoked marijuana and fell asleep next to her baby in bed, according to police.

Dominique Howard

When Howard woke up later that night, she made the horrific discovery.

“She fell asleep on the child,” Chief Cantu said.

Chief Cantu said it’s a problem that is too common.

“It’s nothing for a person in a deep sleep to just roll over a child, a baby,” Chief Cantu stressed.

Chief Cantu has one message he wants people to hear.

“Don’t ever put your child sleeping with you, especially an infant from birth to at least two years old,” Chief Cantu added.

In addition to one charge of negligent homicide, Howard is charged with possession of schedule one narcotics and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.