BREAKING: Woman shot multiple times sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

Police in Opelousas are investigating a shooting that injured a woman late Monday night.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, the female victim was sitting in the passenger seat parked in the 900 block of S. Railroad Avenue when someone fired multiple shots into the car.

She was struck multiple times, McClendon said, and has just been transported to a local hospital.

No other occupants in the vehicle were injured, McClendon said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to call the Police Department as soon as possible with any information you may have.

Chief McClendon said all callers will remain anonymous.