Bossier City oil & gas company, owner facing charges of harboring aliens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Bossier City oil and gas appeared before a federal judge Wednesday to answer charges that he and his company knowingly employed workers who were in the United States illegally.

Tim Icenhower, 57, and Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc., a pipeline and oilfield construction company located in Bossier City, on Dec. 11, 2019, were indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts of harboring aliens.

Icenhower, who lives in Marshall, Texas, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby where he was advised of his rights and the charges pending against him and his company.

Allegations contained in the indictment state that “between January 2017 and continuing to the present, Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc., and Tim Icenhower knowingly employed illegal aliens and, in doing so, encouraged them to reside in the United States, aware that such residence was in violation of the law.”

According to the Icenhower Oil and Gas Inc., website, Icenhower founded the oilfield construction and pipeline company in 1994. The website says the company operates 60 service crews and 10 pipeline installation crews throughout seven states.

If convicted, Icenhower will face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, and three years of supervised release, while Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc. will face a $500,000 fine for each count.

Icenhower is free on bond. He is due back in court on March 16 to set a timeline for discovery matters and a trial date.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell is prosecuting the case.