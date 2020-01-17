Blood drive scheduled for woman injured in Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A blood drive for the woman severely injured in a Lafayette plane crash in December will be held on Feb. 1.

Danielle Truxillo Britt was inside her vehicle when the plane carrying six people crashed that morning near Verot School Road.

The impact of the crash ignited and overturned Britt’s vehicle. She suffered burns on 30 percent of her body, investigators said.

To help with her recovery, a blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A bloodmobile will be stationed at Andy’s Jewelry on Feu Follet Road.