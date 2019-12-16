Ascension Parish deputies looking for San Antonio man

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is a person of interest in a local investigation.

Michael Gene Burns, 56, of San Antonio, Tx., was last seen driving a dark blue 2013 Toyota Camry bearing the Texas license plate LBZ 5293.

Anyone with information on Burns is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately