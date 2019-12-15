Acadiana Animal Aid stops taking in owner surrender, stray dogs due to distemper outbreak

Acadiana Animal Aid has halted the intake of stray dogs and owner surrenders as its population continues to be monitored due to two confirmed cases of canine distempter.

In a social media post, Acadiana Animal Aid confirmed the two cases.

“Our Medical Director is performing a risk assessment on all dogs on site, in foster, and adopted since November 15. Upon completion, we will be communicating with everyone potentially impacted,” the post stated.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system.

Symptoms of the virus include watery to pus-like discharge from the eyes, fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, and vomiting.

Shelter officials urged anyone concerned about your personal pets, that the vaccine against distemper virus is highly effective in adult dogs, and the risk is low if your animal has been adequately vaccinated. The virus does not affect cats.