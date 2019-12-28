Abbeville police arrest man accused of robbing a GameStop at gunpoint

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A Christmas Eve armed robbery of a GameStop in Abbeville led to the arrest of a Duson man.

At about 6:30 that evening, officers with the Abbeville Police Department were called the retail store in the 3000 block of Veteran’s Memorial.

An officer who happened to be working an off-duty detail in the area did not witness the robbery, reportedly saw an individual running from the area shortly after the robbery was reported to police.

Responding offers were able to locate the suspect who was reportedly in possession of a concealed handgun, “which the subject stated was his, but he did not have a concealed carry permit,” the department said.

The suspect, identified as Shatravin Hamilton, faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons.

Bond for the armed robbery with a firearm has been set at $150,000 and the bond for illegal carrying of weapons has been set at $5,000.00.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, the Abbeville Police Department said it is not releasing any further details regarding this case at this time.