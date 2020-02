ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 70-year-old St. Martinville man is facing one count on crimes against nature in an investigation into alleged abuse of a juvenile victim.

The investigation, which began in December, 2019, led to Tuesday arrest of Samuel Brannen.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and at the time of this release.

No bond had been set.