Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
National News
International News
Crime
D.C. Bureau
Military News
Business News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
LA GOV DEBATE
Top Stories
US’s Afghan peace envoy makes surprise stop in Kabul
Top Stories
Opelousas has its own version of Monopoly
Shocked? Electric eel powers aquarium’s Christmas lights
10 Things to Know for Today
NATO downplays divisions as infighting roils alliance
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Weather Headlines
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
NFL
NBA
NCAA
MLB
Top Stories
AP Interview: Joshua out to regain aura, belts in rematch
Top Stories
Hot Water: Pressure to move Tokyo Olympics open-water venue
Top Stories
No. 10 Duke dominates No. 11 Michigan State, 87-75
James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96
Spurs rally for 2OT win after Harden’s disputed non-dunk
Green leads unbeaten Indiana past No. 17 Florida State 80-64
Features
Home for the Holidays
I Pledge
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Premier Health Tips
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Home for the Holidays
Auto Racing Challenge
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings: House Judiciary Committee takes over
Louisiana News
Commissioners approve funding to remove Confederate monument
Breaux Bridge man arrested on drug charges
Opelousas has its own version of Monopoly