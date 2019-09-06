NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP TO HOST FIRST TELEVISED DEBATE BETWEEN CANDIDATES COMPETING IN PRIMARY ELECTION FOR LOUISIANA GOVERNOR

Nexstar Stations Partner with Select Broadcasters to Bring Live Primary Debate

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced it is hosting the first live televised statewide Louisiana Governor Primary Debate between incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R-LA5) and businessman Eddie Rispone (R) on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. CT. All three candidates are competing in Louisiana’s upcoming gubernatorial primary election, which will take place this fall. The one-hour debate will air on WNTZ-TV (FOX), WVLA-TV (NBC), WGMB (FOX), KLFY-TV (CBS), KTVE-TV (NBC), KTAL-TV (NBC), in addition to select television broadcast partners including KSWL-TV (CBS) and WGNO-TV (ABC), as well as radio broadcast partners KSYL, KMLB, KRMD, KVOL, KLCL, News Talk 99.5 WRNO in New Orleans, and WJBO News Radio 1150 AM and 97.7 FM in Baton Rouge, which together cover all 64 parishes in the Pelican State. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website (see table below for more information).

The Louisiana Governor Primary Debate is scheduled to take place at Louisiana State University Union Theater (310 LSU Student Union) in Baton Rouge, LA. The debate will be moderated by Nexstar’s leading local Louisiana news anchors Chad Sabadie of WGMB FOX 44 News and Jacque Jovic of KTAL NBC 6 News, as well as political reporter Fred Childers of WVLA NBC Local 33, who will deliver questions to the candidates focused on topical local and regional issues impacting communities across Louisiana, including education, health care, infrastructure and the economy, as well as candidate-specific subjects. In addition to taking questions from the moderators, candidates will respond to questions from local voters about issues that are impacting their local communities. Questions for the debate may be submitted by members of the public by e-mailing Joe Spadea at jspadea@brproud.com.

“As part of Nexstar’s overall mission to serve the interests of the public, we are committed to doing our part to support greater levels of civic engagement during the upcoming election cycle by producing more debates so local voters can make informed decisions on election day,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Our Louisiana stations’ award-winning news anchors and reporters remain committed to bringing viewers and digital customers the most comprehensive local news programming and political coverage across the state. The Louisiana Governor Primary Debate is the first statewide televised debate where voters can hear directly and collectively in a live forum, from candidates about their plans to address the issues that matter most to them and their families before heading to the polls in October. We are proud to have our local news and programming teams in six markets partner to produce this exclusive live televised debate both on-air and streaming online. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are also are teaming up with select broadcast partners to facilitate statewide coverage of the event. We are grateful to the candidates for their participation, and to the outstanding local communities in the great state of Louisiana for their continued viewership and engagement.”

The Louisiana gubernatorial primary elections will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019. If no candidate receives an absolute majority of the vote during the primary election in October, a runoff election will be held on November 16, 2019, between the top two candidates in the primary. To register to vote, please visit https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/RegisterToVote/Pages/default.aspx. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx. Louisiana voters on-the-go may also download the GeuxVote mobile app.

Louisiana Governor Primary Debate Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

Louisiana State University Union Theater – 310 LSU Student Union, Baton Rouge, LA 70803

Thursday, September 19, 2019

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

Moderators:

Debate will also be carried on radio stations KSYL (Alexandria), KMLB (Monroe), KRMD (Shreveport), KVOL (Lafayette), KLCL (Lake Charles) and iHeart Radio stations (WJBO News Radio 1150 AM and 97.7 FM in Baton Rouge and News Talk 99.5 WRNO New Orleans).