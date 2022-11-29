Louisiana Baptist Churches: How to keep Christ in Christmas

Are you already knee deep in decorations, cookie-baking? Are you struggling to put up your Christmas tree and get everything done this Christmas Season?
Christmas has become so commercialized and secular, its centered-on shopping, and Instagram worthy pictures. It’s no longer about Jesus’ birth.
How, exactly, do we put Christ back in Christmas? We can do something every day for someone else.
- Plan a project or service. Adopt a family that could use some help. Or help an elderly neighbor or sick friend.
- Gather some friends and family and go Christmas caroling in a nursing home
- Give a surprise gift of service to someone. Even He, son of God served others by washing the disciple’s feet. You could offer a single mother a few hours of watching her children.
- Do a family devotion. Instead of rushing to open gifts read Luke 2:1-20 and discuss the true meaning of Christmas.
- Have a Christian Christmas movie night? Pop some popcorn, make some hot chocolate and enjoy your family and friends.
- Attend a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day church service. Remember the true meaning of the day isn’t about the gifts you receive.
- Write a Christmas letter to a missionary or soldier away from home.
- Present Jesus as the Best Gift. Share the gospel with someone.
- Send cards that say Merry Christmas not Xmas.
- Sing songs about Jesus not “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” or “Frosty the Snowman”
- Explain the meaning of the Christmas colors. Red symbolizes blood—necessary to produce life. Evergreen plants like holly and mistletoe are used at Christmastime to represent Christ’s life and eternal nature. Bright gold is an oft-used representation of the sun and the Son (meaning the Son of God) and is used at Christmastime to bring light into the darkness. White represents purity and the triumph of good over evil, two powerful themes at Christmastime.
- Decorate with Christmas symbols and décor. Have a manger, wreath, and star on top of your tree.