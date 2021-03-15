ZOO CREW Color Run with Grace Christian School

(Alexandria, La) – After the hurricanes hit this area last year, the elementary students at Grace Christian School were saddened by the devastation at our local zoo. They wanted to help. The ZOO CREW Color Run is a 5k fun run benefiting Friends of the Alexandria Zoo (FOTAZ). All monies raised will be donated to FOTAZ.

At Grace we are always looking for ways to educate our students. Our 4th and 5th grade students are having a science fair. Their Zoology projects are focused on animals housed at our local zoo. Catie Hursh, the education curator at the zoo, will be one of the judges for the science fair. Our PreK-3 – 3rd grade students will have their coloring pages and art displayed.

We would like to thank our sponsors, Yankee Clipper and Chahta Construction for partnering with us to help make this event possible. The day of the event will be filled with fun! There will be local vendors and local food trucks for your shopping pleasure.

Come out and join us for a wonderful day and help us raise money for FOTAZ. You may register for the race at www.imathlete.com. We look forward to seeing the community some out to support FOTAZ.