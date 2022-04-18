PINEVILLE, La. – April 18, 2022 – Zion Hill Church Family is pleased to announce Ron Stamps as the keynote speaker for a presentation to help youth ages 11 to 17 use social media safely.



Stamps, special counsel to the City of Shreveport and special assistant district attorney for Caddo Parish, will speak on Crime, Consequences and the Power of Choice at Zion Hill, 312 Hunter Street, Pineville, La., on Saturday, April 23. Registration and parental consent are required. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3KhpQdW.

To reach as many students as possible, as well as adhere to the church’s COVID-19 protocols, there will be two sessions to choose from. The morning session is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the afternoon session is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



“Our guest speaker will discuss what can go wrong when using social media, the consequences of various actions and how to make good choices when using these platforms,” said Joshua Joy Dara, pastor of Zion Hill Church Family in Pineville. “The purpose is not to bash social media but to educate our youth on how to use it safely because whether it’s TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or an online chat forum, our youth as well as adults use one or more of these social media channels to communicate daily.”



“Many young children and teenagers use these platforms to share photos and videos and, in some cases, without meaning to, they share more online than they should which makes them easy targets for online predators and others who might mean them harm,” said Stamps. “The presentation will focus on how sharing inappropriate content and cyberbullying can lead to more serious consequences, including expulsion from school, criminal charges for harassment and civil lawsuits.”



There is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be provided.