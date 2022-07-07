ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Inspired by Julia Cameron’s work on accessing creativity and Joseph Campbell’s work on The Hero’s Journey, Cenla Voices facilitates creative writing workshops free to the military community, including Veterans, Active-duty members of the Armed Services, their Families and Caregivers.

“We love being creative and we’re excited to share that passion with our students. We’ve seen the benefits of a regular writing practice in our own lives, and we hope to share that in our classes. Taking part in a regular creative writing practice builds confidence, improves focus and can even have a positive impact on our mental and physical well-being.” says Karen Slatten, Cenla Voices Program Director and Co-founder.

In a safe, collaborative environment, participants use their shared experiences to learn creativity and mindset habits, writing fundamentals and techniques for giving and receiving feedback. Cenla Voices workshops offer students the chance to meet peers while learning a fun activity, gain beneficial creative writing skills and become more confident in expressing their unique ideas. Each participant will have the opportunity to complete a finished piece to take home or share with friends and family.

Register for Upcoming Events

Creative Writing Workshop

When: Saturday, April 23

10am-2pm

Where: Alexandria Airport Terminal (3rd floor Conference Room)

1100 Frank Andrews Blvd Alexandria, Louisiana 71303

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/312909920997 OR https://www.cenlavoices.org/

Cenla Voices Spring/Summer workshop is designed to engage all Veterans and Active-duty members of the Armed Services as well as their Families and Caregivers in a supportive, collaborative setting. This event is free to members of the military community, including family and caregivers.

Subsequent sessions will be held May 28, June 25 and July 23 at the same time and location.

About Cenla Voices

The Cenla Voices team of passionate local arts professionals is committed to providing a safe, encouraging environment in which participants feelcomfortable to fully express their unique creativity. The workshops offer participants a creative way to process their understanding of deployment, assimilation and other experiences of military life and service with more ease.

For more information, visit cenlavoices.org or follow them on FB and Instagram.