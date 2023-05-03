There’s no point buying expensive soft core colored pencils for young kids who will only use them for coloring or scribbling.

ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – World Labyrinth Day will be recognized on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Labyrinth at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The Labyrinth, which opened in November 2021, is located in the outdoor courtyard of Rapides Cancer Center, 605 Medical Center Drive.

World Labyrinth Day is an annual event sponsored by The Labyrinth Society held on the first Saturday of May. “It is to encourage worldwide action to ‘walk as one at 1’ local time to create a rolling wave of peaceful energy across the globe,” according to The Labyrinth Society.

The Labyrinth at Rapides Regional Medical Center was built in November 2021 by master labyrinth builder Lars Howlett. It is patterned, in part, after the Chartres Cathedral Labyrinth that was built in 1201. It is a 7-circuit aligned Chartres Essence with heart space design. It is accessible to the public during daylight hours.

The creation of the labyrinth was championed by Martin Tanner, M.D., and his wife, Annelle. Both are trained labyrinth facilitators. The labyrinth at RRMC is just the second in a hospital in Louisiana and the second in Central Louisiana, with the other being located at the Wesley Center in Woodworth.

Printed guides with specific intention and suggestions for walking the labyrinth will be available in the box inside the courtyard.