WOODWORTH, La. (WNTZ) – The Wesley Center and Woodworth community will gather for the dedication of the new Evans Eden Bunkhouse.

Who: Mayor David Butler, II, Bishop Cynthia Harvey, United Methodist Conference board members and The Wesley Center staff will gather with the youth participants of FUSION Fest to celebrate the center’s development.

What: The Wesley Center will dedicate the new Evans Eden bunkhouse and celebrate the amazing gifts of the late Rev. James O. Evans and family. Guests will be treated to a light reception and are encouraged to RSVP at info@TheWesleyCenter.com or 318-449-4500.

When: 3:30 pm on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Where: The Wesley Center in Woodworth, La., at 2350 Methodist Parkway.

Why: The Wesley Center wishes to share its excitement about plans for advancement and its gratitude for the community’s support.

About The Wesley Center

The Wesley Center is a peaceful gathering place offering a unique atmosphere conducive to retreats, conferences and camps. There are 64 hotel style rooms with a total of 143 beds. Multiple meetings ranging in size from intimate group gatherings to large groups of 250 can run concurrently. Amenities include a challenge course, climbing wall, zip line, prayer labyrinth, walking trails, fitness center, large pavilion, two chapels, and a swimming pool.