RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 30th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to a report criminal sexual conduct in south Rapides Parish. Deputies took the initial report and detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect of the alleged crime as Jacob Martin Michot of Woodworth, LA. From their investigation and with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, Special Victims Unit detectives determined the evidence supported the original allegations and sufficient probable cause was established. Detectives obtained warrants for Michot’s arrest for one count Third Degree Rape, one count Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and three counts Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

On December 8th, 2021, Michot was taken into custody without incident by SVU detectives and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Michot was later released on a $101,500.00 bond which included a no contact order with any of the victims. SVU Unit detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact Detective Cali Philpot with the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit at (318)473-6727.

Michot is charged with one count Third Degree Rape, one count Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and three counts Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.