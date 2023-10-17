ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Excitement is building as the annual Women in Business Conference is set to make a powerful return on October 26 and 27, 2023. This highly anticipated event promises to be a catalyst for change, a platform for leadership, and an opportunity to make a lasting impact.

The conference spans two days, starting with the Opening Session and Reception on Thursday, October 26th, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Alexandria Museum of Art. The main event follows on Friday, October 27th, from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm, taking place at the Community Center at England Airpark.

At the heart of the conference is the mission to inspire, educate, and connect women in business. It’s a space where dreams are ignited, careers are elevated, communities are enriched, and lasting legacies are formed. Attendees can look forward to an enriching experience filled with inspiration, valuable insights, and connections that empower women to shape their world.

This year’s keynote speakers promise to be a highlight of the conference. Lauren LeBlanc Haydel, the Founder, and Chief Treasure Hunter of Fleurty Girl, will share her remarkable journey of success in her presentation titled “She Did it Her Way!” Lauren’s story is one of determination and innovation, as she transformed a $2,000 investment into a beloved brand with eight Fleurty Girl retail stores and over 60 employees.

The opening keynote will be delivered by Jessica Thacker, the Chair of the Communication Department at LSU-Alexandria. Her presentation, “My Story: My Way,” will empower women to harness the power of both verbal and nonverbal communication to script their success stories. Jessica’s outstanding contributions have earned her recognition and awards, making her a source of inspiration for all attendees.

In addition to the keynote speakers, the conference will feature a lineup of accomplished presenters and panelists from various fields, including medicine, law, agriculture, and more. These distinguished speakers will share their knowledge and insights, contributing to the wealth of resources and learning opportunities the conference provides.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations wishing to support this inspiring event. Several sponsorship tiers offer various benefits, including exposure on promotional materials, speaking opportunities, and reserved tables for participants. Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Table sponsorships are all available to support and be part of this impactful conference.

For inquiries and additional information, please contact Cindy Cespiva at ccespiva@cenlachamber.org. Reserve your seat today and join the Women in Business Conference for a transformative experience filled with inspiration, networking, and practical resources.

The Women in Business Conference is where dreams turn into reality, and where women take the lead in shaping their destinies. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to empower yourself and enrich your community.