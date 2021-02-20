Winter storm death toll: Louisiana reporting five deaths

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 5.

According to the LDH, a 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper in which they were staying.

The parish coroner confirmed the deaths as storm-related.

Below are details on the 5 deaths LDH has confirmed to date:

50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground

74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure

77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned

68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage

44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage

Click here to access the Department of Health’s Winter Safety Toolkit, which includes graphics, flyers and banners.