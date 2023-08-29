ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The LSUA Department of English, History, and Humanities and the staff of the Jongleur are proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Art and Writing Contest!

For seven years, the staff of the Jongleur has held “The LSUA Art and Writing Contest” to give students a platform, encouragement, and reward for artistic and academic endeavors, in addition to securing submissions to the journal. There are four categories to which students submit work: fiction, poetry, art, and photography. Each winner will receive a certificate and monetary award, donated by the College of Liberal Arts faculty.

The winners are:

Art

1. “Resurrection Parody” by Bethany Lambing

2. “LSUA Fountain” by Gavin Bridges

3. “Midnight Bloom” by Taliyah Winslow

Honorable Mentions: “The Silo” by Bethany Lambing and “Bridge at LSUA” by Bethany Lambing

Photography

1. “Gleam” by Delaney Merriman

2. “The Wave at Antelope Canyon” by Seneca Cox

3. “Small” by Valerie Kendrick

Honorable Mentions: “Wellaway” by Delaney Merrima and “Lonely Fisherman” by April Thurmon

Fiction

1. “A Night in the Atchafalaya” by Grant Dahl

2. “Polaris Tale” by Sydney Garcia

3. “Getting A Baby” by Judith Anders

Honorable Mentions: “Axel” by Eva Juneau

Poetry

1. “Butterfly’s Work” by Mary Nugent

2. “Through my eyes” by K’Shawnn Walker

3. “Weeping inside” by Pamela Young

Honorable Mentions: “Sacrifices” by Ryan Middleton and “The Great Hunter” by Ryan Middleton

Congratulations from the staff of the Jongleur!

Eric Alai, instructor of English, beamed, “I am proud to have been able to help produce the Jongleur in the seven years I have been working at LSUA. Each year, I am astonished and awed at the amount of talent and skill these students exhibit. What is interesting to me is that much of the work was not created for any class, but simply students pursuing the humanities in their spare time. As a creative writer, I am inspired and energized by their contributions personally.”

The Jongleur, a campus student literary magazine that has been around for over 30 years, was created for the benefit of LSUA supporters, faculty, and staff and is an annual publication of student work that is chosen, formatted, edited, and produced by a student staff with the assistance of two faculty members.