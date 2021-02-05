Wildcats rally back to down McMurry

PINEVILLE, La. – After seeing a mostly dominant first half be undone by one early second half run, the Louisiana College men’s basketball team got back in rhythm when it was needed most and finished strong to for a 77-66 win over the McMurry War Hawks Thursday night at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

The lead was quick to grow for the Wildcats, getting the advantage into double figures in less than seven minutes as a Caleb Howe transition three gave LC a 17-6 lead. LC would hold an advantage around that mark for the remainder of the period, finally hitting its peak at 14 points with 1:40 left before halftime as Kae’ron Baker worked around the defense and got to the rim for a lay-up and a 39-25 Wildcat lead.

But the good play suddenly came to a close as the half did as well as McMurry closed out the first stanza by scoring the final four points to cut the LC lead to ten at the break, and then out of the locker room the run continued, as the War Hawks scored 15 straight points to take a one-point advantage at 40-39 just four minutes into the final 20 for their first lead of the contest. The run turned into a 20-2 as McMurry took a four-point advantage before the Wildcats started to claw back.

Having cut that deficit back down to one at 49-48 following a Malik Cooper jumper, the War Hawks used a quick five-point burst to take their largest lead of the game at 54-48. After a quick sharing of buckets kept the lead at six for the War Hawks, the Wildcats started to get back into gear, and they did so by pounding the inside. Galen Smith, Jr. went on his own 6-0 personal run as Kae’ron Baker fed the big man for three lay-ups to tie the score.

Donald Calais II got inside position for a put back attempt that resulted in him going to the free throw line, where he converted both shots to give LC the lead back for good. LC ended up scoring 14 straight points in the run to take that turn the six-point deficit into an eight-point lead as KD Wallace got to the rim for a 64-56 Wildcats advantage. McMurry would get back within five points with a minute and a half remaining, but the Wildcats closed things out at the free throw line to secure the victory.

Kae’ron Baker continued to find different ways to score, finishing the night with 21 points on six made baskets and eight made free throws, along with five assists and four steals. Galen Smith, Jr. and KD Wallace each finished with 13 point as Smith added nine rebounds while Wallace grabbed seven. Bailey Hardy hit two of LC’s five three-pointers in the win and finished with 12 points and seven assists.

LC was on for most of the contest, hitting 50.9% from the field and getting 36 point from in the paint. The LC defense held McMurry (2-10, 2-6 ASC) to 42.6% from the field. Three-point shooting helped McMurry get back in the contest, hitting nine long range shots compared to LC’s five, but getting inside was key to the Wildcats as LC made 14 free throws compared to just five for the War Hawks.

The Wildcats (5-3, 5-3 ASC) look to get a new winning streak started on Saturday, hosting Hardin-Simmons for the second of three games in a five-day day span for the Wildcats. Tip-off against the Cowboys (10-5, 5-3 ASC) is set for 3:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.