KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For just the second time in program history, the Louisiana Christian University women’s soccer team received votes in a Top 25 poll, picking up six votes in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, which was released on Wednesday.

The Wildcats received six votes in the poll, representing the only Red River Athletic Conference team to receive any votes in the top 25. LCU received 12 votes in the 2021 NAIA Postseason Top 25 following the Wildcats magical season that saw the team go undefeated in RRAC play, win both the conference regular season and tournament championships, qualify for a national tournament for the first time, and keep the #1 national seed and eventual runner-up scoreless for nearly 89 ½ minutes in their first-round match-up.

“I’m proud of what the girls accomplished last year by making history in their first season in the NAIA,” said new LCU Women’s Soccer Head Coach Kendall Ayers. “They put Louisiana Christian University on the map. I’m excited for our 2022 season and am excited to coach and support these girls as they continue building on last year’s feats. Claws Up!”

Ayers will have to live up to high expectations in her first season at the helm of the program as the team was voted the RRAC’s near-unanimous preseason favorite by the conference’s coaches, picking up 11 of the 12 first place votes in the tally. The team returns much of the core who helped build the team into a champion in 2021.

The Wildcats open their regular season on August 26th as Lyon College comes to Pineville to get the 2022 campaign underway. Kickoff of the season opener is set for 3:00 P.M. at Wildcat Field.