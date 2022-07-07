Louisiana Christian University students earned two awards at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards ceremony announced June 30.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University students earned two awards at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards ceremony announced June 30.

The awards, a regional competition sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, honor journalism excellence among professionals and students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Alena Noakes, a December 2021 graduate in convergence media-journalism from Grant Parish, and Sam Miller, a junior art major from Alexandria, are recognized as listed below:

STUDENT – PHOTO PORTFOLIO WINNER

Entry Title: LC v. ETBU, 23-17; LC v. LeTourneau, 90-65

Entry Credit: Alena Noakes, Wildcat Media, Louisiana Christian University

Judge Comment: Fantastic collection of photos with a variety of subjects, lighting and techniques.

STUDENT – GRAPHICS/ILLUSTRATIONS FINALIST

Entry Title: Look at those sheep; Scary costume ideas

Entry Credit: Sam Miller, Wildcat Media, Louisiana Christian University

Judge Comment: “Look at those sheep” provides the right balance between disbelief and side- eye snark at a newsy topic that all can relate to.



This was LCU’s first-ever award for editorial cartoons.