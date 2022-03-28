PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University football team is ready to embark on its 2022 campaign, and now the path is set with the release of the 2022 schedule and open of season ticket sales.

The Wildcats jump right into Sooner Athletic Conference play to kick things off on September 3rd on the road at SAGU. After a second straight road game against NCAA DI Stetson, the Wildcats have their home opener on September 17thagainst the Arizona Christian Firestorm.

Two long road trips follow, the first in Arizona at the defending SAC champion Ottawa Spirit before heading to Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma Panhandle State to open the month of October.

The final non-conference game of the season starts a run of three-straight home contests for LCU as the Wildcats welcome in Arkansas Baptist on October 8th followed by Wayland Baptist on October 15th and Texas Wesleyan on October 22nd.

LCU’s second trip out to Oklahoma begins the final stretch run with a date against Langston on October 29th. The Wildcats then come home for the final time to take on Lyon before closing out the regular season at Texas College. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the LCU athletics website at lcwildcats.net or through the Hometown Fan app. Season tickets are $60 each and guarantee you a seat in the chairback section of Wildcat Field, right in the middle of the field.