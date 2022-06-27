ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The wait is over. Today, Whataburger is bringing its fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun to its second Alexandria location at 3601 S MacArthur Dr.

Now open, the restaurant honors Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design with features including a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes and an open-concept dining room to best serve our guests. There is also a custom interior mural featuring Alexandria’s hometown landmarks.

The Whataburger team of 100 local employees, who we call Family Members, will be led by Operating Partner Tammie Tait and Area Manager Arin Fenton and is ready to serve the community 24/7 through the dining room and the drive-thru. Additional services such as delivery and online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com will be available in the coming weeks.

This location is one of five total restaurants set to open in the next two years in partnership with G.V.C.S., Inc., Whataburger’s franchise group, in the area. Additional locations include: